Packers' Jordan Morgan Situation Changing Rapidly Before Their Eyes

The Green Bay Packers are understandably focused on their upcoming playoff run, but they’ll have plenty of questions to answer when they arrive to the offseason. One of the biggest issues has been the offensive line, which is a current game of musical chairs and could get even more chaotic if left tackle Rasheed Walker leaves in free agency this spring.

With Walker set to command a contract worth $23.8 million according to Spotrac’s estimated market value, it could leave a big hole in the lineup and an opportunity for 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan. While many have written off Morgan due to his poor performance at the beginning of the year, he’s starting to turn things around and drew the praise of head coach Matt LaFleur during his Wednesday press conference.

“Especially this past game, he’s playing consistent football,” LaFleur said via The Leap’s Jason B. Hirschhorn. “It’s at a winning level. He definitely looks more comfortable on the outside. Hopefully, we can build upon that.”

This is quite the leap forward for a player many have already labeled a bust, and it could be a sign of things to come as Morgan finally moves closer to his natural position.

Jordan Morgan Is Setting Up His Second Act with Packers in 2026

Morgan’s latest opportunity has come as Zach Tom has been sidelined with a knee injury suffered in a Week 15 loss to the Denver Broncos. With Tom out of the lineup, Morgan has taken over at right tackle and had his best game of the season in Saturday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, posting his highest overall PFF grade (79.7) since Week 8 and allowing one pressure on 32 pass-blocking snaps.

While Tom will get his job back when he’s ready to return, the performance is a change of face for Morgan this season. He began the year as a guard, allowing 20 pressures and a 6.3% pressure rate on 315 pass-blocking snaps before being benched for rookie Anthony Belton during a Week 12 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Even if the right side of the offensive line is locked in, Morgan’s emergence could pay dividends if Walker leaves in free agency as expected. Morgan was a left tackle during his time at Arizona and posted a PFF grade over 80 in each of his final two seasons with the Wildcats.

While the Packers have tried to put him in other positions for an immediate return, Morgan is now showing his best signs of life at tackle, which is where many have wanted to see him.

Perhaps this won’t be the difference that helps the Packers make a deep run in the playoffs, but Morgan’s performance is making the thought of him as the team's 2026 starter at LT a lot more palatable.

