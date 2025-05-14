Packers Ignoring Big Josh Jacobs Concern With Offseason Reveal

The Green Bay Packers used a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select former University of Southern California running back Marshawn Lloyd to the fold.

The idea at the time was to have Lloyd play a key role as a depth piece behind veterans Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon. Unfortunately, those plans had to be scrapped much earlier than Matt LeFleur hoped for. Lloyd was lost for the season following an ankle injury he suffered just six carries into Green Bay's regular-season opener.

With Lloyd no longer available, and Dillon unable to see the field at all during the 2024 campaign due to a neck injury, the load that Jacobs was asked to handle only grew. He rose to the occasion, logging over 300 carries in the regular season alone, the sixth most in the league.

Despite that being the case, Packers running back coach Ben Sirmans made it clear they will not limit Jacobs in any way this offseason despite all the touches he had during 2024.

#Packers RB coach Ben Sirmans says there's no plan to limit Josh Jacobs' reps this offseason after getting 301 carries last fall: "His quickness, cutting ability, exploding through drills, he looks better this year than last year at this time." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) May 14, 2025

The good news here is that Jacobs appears to be looking as good as ever at this stage of the offseason. The not-so-great news? He could be run into the ground if Green Bay doesn't manage his reps soon.

Lloyd should be there to help with this issue, but he dealt with hip, hamstring, ankle, and stomach issues that prevented him from making more of an impact as a rookie. However, Lloyd is eager to get back on the field and finally begin making meaningful contributions to the Packers success.

"Some of the things, the appendix thing you can't control that, but I just gotta keep my foot on everything I need to do to be able to help this team as much as possible," Lloyd said, via Packers.com.

Assuming he is good to go, Green Bay should lean on the second-year pro to take some of the load off of Jacobs' shoulders. Otherwise, there may be more serious injury concerns around the corner for the veteran.

