Packers hit with big Javon Hargrave 'gamble' warning

After years of postseason disappointment, Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers are entering what seems to be a make-or-break season. They still have a strong roster, but they haven't pushed through yet.

Notably, the Packers lost top assistant Jeff Hafley. They brought in Jonathan Gannon as their new defensive coordinator, a move that drew skepticism and mixed reviews given his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals.

Considering that, it's no surprise to see some questioning whether they can hold their ground on defense. That includes CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, who recently raised doubts about their cornerback room and, more importantly, Javon Hargrave's addition:

"Free agent acquisition Nate Hobbs did not deliver the season Green Bay anticipated, and Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine are in line to start again. It is a gamble, as is defensive lineman Javon Hargrave tapping into the fountain of youth," wrote Edwards.

The Packers might be asking too much of Javon Hargrave

The Packers' defensive line has been a bit of a concern for a while now. Moving Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 was a big blow, and they followed that by also trading Colby Wooden to the Indianapolis Colts.

Signing Hargrave made perfect sense on paper. He's also familiar with Coach Gannon, who was his defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles for two years, helping him amass 104 tackles, 108.5 sacks, and one Pro Bowl selection.

That said, he wasn't the same explosive headhunter last season. He made 16 appearances (15 starts) for the Minnesota Vikings, logging just 3.5 sacks, 52 tackles, four tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, and one forced fumble. It was almost impossible to justify keeping him around with a $21.7 million cap hit and a $15 million salary for the 2026 season.

Not many pass rushers get better with time, and Hargrave is already 33. He hasn't been that productive in the past couple of years, and while he brings a versatile and hybrid defensive presence to the Packers' thin line, expecting him to do too much at this point in his career might be setting oneself fup or disappointment.

The fact of the matter is that the Packers might need to make more moves to bolster the trenches. Micah Parsons' absence will take a big toll on their ability to pressure the quarterback, and shutting down the run will be paramount to holding down the fort while he works his way back to the field.

As things stand now, Hargrave gives the team its best option at nose tackle, but that's an indictment of the lack of depth. If he can't turn back the clock, which is a big 'if,' Brian Gutekunst might have to work the phones to find someone else.