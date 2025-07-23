Packers Hint Rookie Draft Pick Will Be Sidelined for a While

The Green Bay Packers held their first training camp practice on Wednesday. While most fans' main focus is on offense, the battles going on in the wide receiver room, keeping an eye on the offensive line is important as well.

With veteran Elgton Jenkins playing center for the first time in his NFL career, and seeing how new addition Aaron Banks, the offensive line saw a decent amount of change this offseason. That said, Green Bay did draft left tackle John Williams in the seventh round.

Unfortunately, Williams landed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list before the start of camp. On Wednesday, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave an update on the Packers' injured players. According to Jason B. Hirschhorn, Gutekunst said, "All those guys, hopefully, in short order will get back here with the exception of Christian [Watson] and maybe John Williams."

Packers Rookie LT John Williams Expected to be out a While

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on timetables for injured players:



"All those guys, hopefully, in short order will get back here with the exception of Christian [Watson] and maybe John Williams."



Elgton Jenkins is dealing with a "back thing" and should be "out there soon as well." — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) July 23, 2025

Gutekunst's comments about Williams are a bit surprising. While the specifics of his injury were never given out, fans likely hoped Williams wouldn't be out long. Though he was not expected to be a starter, the Packers have historically done a nice job of developing offensive linemen.

Being sidelined for presumably at least a week means that Williams won't get the valuable reps he needs with the third team in training camp.

The 23-year-old spent his five years with the Cincinnati Bearcats. In 38 games with the Bearcats, Williams allowed five sacks, six quarterback hits, 15 Q B hurries, and 26 QB pressures, according to PFF. Even though those are decent stats, he still has much to improve on.

Furthermore, according to Lance Zierlein's scouting report, Williams might be a better fit at guard than tackle in the NFL. Be that as it may, Green Bay would have likely tried him out at tackle, given that's where they lack depth.

At offensive guard, Williams would have to compete with Jordan Morgan, Donovan Jennings, Kadeem Telfort, and Travis Glover for a chance to make the roster. Whereas the backup offensive tackle spot is more with just Brant Banks and Anthony Belton in front of him.

This is why Gutekunst confirming Williams will be out for an extended period of time is not great for the rookie. Nevertheless, as long as he can return in the lead-up to Green Bay's second preseason game, he should have at least some chance to make the initial 53-man roster.

