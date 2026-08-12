Packers highlight overlooked receiver ahead of 2026 season

There has been understandable hype around Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson as well as growing expectations for Matthew Golden. However, Jordan Love recently spoke and made sure to highlight a third receiver that isn't getting a lot of attention. The quote was a reminder of the great potential that is being a bit overlooked as Packer fans focus on the ceiling of Watson as the primary target and what a breakout season could look like for Golden.

"“I love it. We got obviously Christian, JReed, Tucker. They’ve been here. Been in this offense… MG locked in now over there at X. So, I’m expecting big things. He’s had a great training camp so far.”" Jordan Love

It is interesting that Jayden Reed is the second name out of the quarterback's mouth when talking about the team's weapons. Love being so quick to point out the pass catcher is understandable when you look back at the 2024 season, when the receiver finished with 857 receiving yards and six touchdowns, serving as an undeniable safety blanket for the quarterback.

Reed's 2025 season was defined by injuries and forced the pass catcher down on the depth chart based on lack of reps. This is understandable, but it shouldn't wipe away past accomplishments, and Love highlighting Reed serves as a reminder of this as the team looks to reset the depth chart at the position after losing Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks in the offseason.

Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Highlights Potential Contributions of Jayden Reed

The receiver has proven more than capable of stepping into the gap, with the 2023 season showing this as well with Reed offering 793 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. To put it simply, while the hype around Golden as an unknown is understandable, the quarterback's words point to the undeniable fact that Reed has more experience and remains a favored target for Love.

One who is going to get plenty of chances to win a consistent role as an important piece of the Green Bay offense. This is especially the case as Tucker Kraft is coming off an ACL tear and is going to need a level of patience as he gets back up to speed within the Green Bay offense.

If Reed is able to stay healthy, it should be expected that the receiver is going to be a focal point for an offense that lost key pieces and is pointing to an overlooked piece as a potential answer for that lost production.