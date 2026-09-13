Packers head coach offers take on whether Jordan Love is elite

Green Bay Packers fans have been increasingly frustrated this year with how quarterback Jordan Love has been covered. Throw out hte first week of the season and simply look at the body of work that Love has produced in comaprison to hated rival Caleb Williams. Love is treated as a starter on the edge of being elite, rather than a proven starter who has put together enough of a resume to establish himself in the elite conversation.

Head coach Matt LaFleur recently spoke on this offering: “I get so confused by that question because I think he’s an elite player.” It is an accurate take and more than fair when you consider Love has already put up a great regular season and proven he is capable of living up to playoff pressure. While the wins haven't piled up as fans might have hoped, there has been an increasingly consistent performance.

Last year's loss to the Bears in the wildcard round overshadowed the fact that Love played incredibly well. The quarterback's numbers were unquestionably elite and helped Green Bay jump out to a lead that only a failing kicker and poor coaching decisions could fumble away. Love stepped onto the biggest stage and proved he is more than capable of giving Green Bay a chance.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Defends Jordan Love's Status as Elite

In the 2023 season, Love had 4,159 passing yards and 32 touchdowns in a season that was undeniably among the league's elite. While the numbers have been a bit less eye-popping the past two seasons, this has been by design and not due to a lack of ability. No question, if the quarterback is with the right offense there isn't any clear ceiling on the numbers he could produce.

Love's status as elite has only been questioned due to injuries and LaFleur's want to keep a great deal of balance in his offense consistently featuring Josh Jacobs. Still, Green Bay fans who have watched the team closely over the last two years have no doubt of exactly what LaFleur is pointing out, and that is the fact Love is already among hte league's elite.

Looking around the league and considering the desperation for capable starters this is no small accomplishment. The quarterback deserves more credit for exactly the level he has played in recent years and Green Bay's head caoch defending this points to why expectations and excitement remain high for the weeks ahead.