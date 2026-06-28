Packers have the perfect trade partner, but there's a catch

The Green Bay Packers are pretty solid on both sides of the field, and their roster doesn't have that many glaring weaknesses. That said, they play in the most competitive division in football, and being solid might not be good enough.

With Jeff Hafley's departure, new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will have to get the cornerbacks in order. That's an uphill battle, given that they don't have that much NFL-ready talent at the position right now.

Keisean Nixon's future with the team is a question mark, and Carrington Valentine left plenty to be desired last season. As a result, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton believes they'll trade for Denzel Ward. Unfortunately, they will have to wait until the trade deadline to get their hands on him.

The Packers will have to be patient for Denzel Ward

"The Packers could significantly upgrade their cornerback unit by acquiring Ward, who's coming off his third consecutive Pro Bowl campaign," Moton wrote. "They'll need the help in pass coverage as three-time All-Pro edge-rusher Micah Parsons works his way back into tip-top game shape from a torn ACL."

Ward has been a mainstay in the Cleveland Browns' defense since he entered the league. He's reaffirmed his commitment to the organization, even amid trade speculation, and even after they moved on from Myles Garrett.

That said, no one is truly untouchable in Cleveland. General manager Andrew Berry has shown an openness to move anyone at the right price, and if (when) they get off to a slow start to the season, they will probably listen to offers.

Ward is one of the most criminally underrated players in football. Even in a somewhat down year by his standards, he had nine pass breakups and 39 tackles. He may not be much of a ball-hawk, but he's defended a whopping 104 passes in eight years as a pro, including a league-leading 19 in 2025.

The five-time Pro Bowler is signed through the 2027 season. He'll make $17.4 million in his age-30 campaign next season, which is a factor to consider if the Packers think of him as a long-term piece. However, from a football perspective, there's no reason to believe he can't play at an elite level for at least three more years.

The Packers added a promising but raw prospect in Brandon Cisse. They take things slowly with their rookies, so he may not play much early on. And with Benjamin St-Juste and Carrington Valentine competing for the CB2 spot and Keisan Nixon potentially not doing much better on the other side of the field, they might have no choice but to pull the trigger. He won't be cheap, and they'll have to wait, but he can make-or-break this team's season.