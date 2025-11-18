Packers Have Strong Reason to Root for Aaron Rodgers in Week 12

After snapping their two-game losing streak with a 27-20 road win over the New York Giants in Week 11, the Green Bay Packers will return home to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

In terms of the NFC North race, the Packers can’t afford to slip up against the Vikings, as they try to keep pace with the now first-place Chicago Bears. A win over Minnesota in Week 12 sets the stage for a pivotal matchup on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions, who are in third place in the division and not in the NFC playoff picture.

While Packers fans will be rooting for their squad to handle business against the Vikings, they’ll also be hoping that former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can continue to dominate the Bears on Sunday, even though he’s wearing a different uniform.

Rodgers is dealing with a slight break in his left wrist. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the ex-Packer will undergo testing today to determine if he can injure himself further or grip a football. Rapoport adds that Rodgers is 50-50 for Sunday’s contests.

Aaron Rodgers’ Status for Week 12 Matchup vs. Bears Still Unclear

Packers and Steelers fans both hope that the 42-year-old quarterback can still play if deemed capable of avoiding further injury.

As we alluded to earlier, Rodgers has had immaculate success against Chicago over his career to the point where the star QB said, “I own you… I still own you” to Bears fans after scoring a game-sealing touchdown in a 2021 game in the Windy City.

In 29 career games against the Bears, Rodgers has an incredible 24-5 record. There’s no other team or teams that he’s had that much success against. And when you look at these passing stats, it backs that claim.

Completion Percentage: 62.7

Passing TDs: 64

Interceptions: 10

Passing Yards: 6,965

Rating: 109.0

Those are good numbers, and ones that Packers and Steelers fans alike hope Rodgers can add to on Sunday. If Rodgers can get his 25th career win over the Bears on Sunday, and GB wins, it will put the Packers back in the driver’s seat in the NFC.

The Bears would have the same number of wins as Green Bay (7), but now have one more loss (4) than the Packers. Meanwhile, the Steelers need to win every game moving forward, as the Baltimore Ravens are lurking in the background in the AFC North.

Needless to say, Packers and Steelers fans will be watching over the next couple of days to see what the latest reports say about Rodgers’ status for Sunday.

