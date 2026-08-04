Packers have quarterback trade to consider after eye-popping comment

The Green Bay Packers have an impressive recent track record when it comes to taking on failed quarterbacks and developing them into viable options. Malik Willis was so impressive behind Jordan Love and under Matt LaFleur that the former Packers backup landed his own starting role in Miami. This led to the Packers bringing in veteran Tyrod Taylor, with an underwhelming competition emerging when it comes to the emergency quarterback role. With this in mind, the Packers should consider walking a familiar path.

It was the Tennessee Titans who sent Willis to Green Bay after a failed stint with the franchise. Now, another quarterback is unhappy with Cam Ward having taken over as a starter; Will Levis has been notably demoted. A demotion that Levis has an interesting reaction to, with NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reporting an eye-catching comment from Levis.

""There are not 32 quarterbacks in this league better than me. … I know I’ve put the tape out there already that I’m a dang good quarterback in this league.”" Will Levis

For those who have watched Levis play quarterback, this is going ot hit in two different ways, the first is the fact that there obviously isn't enough great tape to demand a starting role. The second piece is pointing out the undeniable talent that was flashed during his time in the lineup, even if the overall results obviously left something to be desired.

It simply makes far too much sense for the Packers to explore the same path they have previously walked, bringing in Levis as a project quarterback. You can keep Taylor as insurance, with the veteran having a clear floor if something were to happen to Love.

Packers Should Consider Trade for Current Titans Backup QB Will Levis

Another piece of this that opens the door for a potential trade is the fact that the Titans brought in experienced starter and veteran backup Mitch Trubisky. This is a move that suggests Levis doesn't have a certain future and could potentially be dealt or cut over the next month. Green Bay has been in this position in the past and turned to the Titans for an answer.

For Levis, you're not going to have any hope of starting with the Packers, but there is a history of development if you're willing to buy in. Levis could be used in short-yardage situations and developed as a potential long term backup or future trade chip.

To put it simply, there simply isn't a downside to going ahead and pulling the trigger on a move that adds needed depth to the quarterback position.