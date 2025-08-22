The Green Bay Packers are in a desperate spot when it comes to their secondary.

The safety position is in good hands, with All-Pro Xavier McKinney patrolling the back end alongside promising second-year players Javon Bullard and Evan Williams. But at cornerback, things get shaky in a hurry.

Nate Hobbs, Green Bay’s big free-agent signing at the position, underwent knee surgery and has missed the last couple of weeks of training camp. He’s expected to return before Week 1, but his track record of injuries raises fair questions about whether he can make it through a full season.

Oddly enough, durability was the same concern that led the Packers to move on from former top corner Jaire Alexander this offseason. Alexander signed with the Baltimore Ravens and, true to form, has already been dealing with injuries.

With Alexander gone, Keisean Nixon is penciled in as CB1. He’s made steady strides as a cover corner since arriving in Green Bay, but he’s not the kind of player you can trust to consistently erase elite wideouts.

Carrington Valentine is also in the mix for a starting spot. He’s flashed during training camp, yet his ceiling looks more like a dependable depth piece than a long-term starter.

After those three, the Packers’ cornerback depth falls off a cliff. Bullard has experience in the slot, which helps, but beyond that, the cupboard is bare.

The situation has gotten so dire that Green Bay converted wide receiver Bo Melton to cornerback this offseason. He’s now tracking to make the roster as their CB4, which says a lot about the lack of options behind the top group. The rest of the depth chart is filled with undrafted free agents and late-round fliers, none of whom inspire confidence.

Packers Must Pursue Chiefs CB in the Trade Market

Given the timing, it’s unlikely the Packers can land a true shutdown corner via trade. But one player stands out as a realistic and immediate upgrade: Joshua Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams, a fourth-round pick in 2022, has spent his first three seasons in Kansas City. He’s had his moments, but the Chiefs signed Kristian Fulton in free agency and used a third-round pick on Nohl Williams, leaving Williams buried on the depth chart. He’s now expendable.

At 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds, Williams brings the kind of size and strength Green Bay desperately needs on the outside. His length could allow Hobbs or Nixon to slide inside on certain packages, giving the Packers more flexibility in their matchups.

Williams has logged over 1,100 defensive snaps in his career and played in plenty of big moments, including the postseason. He’s not a long-term solution, but he’d instantly be a massive upgrade over Melton and the rest of the depth chart.

The best part is that Williams likely wouldn’t cost much. If the Chiefs are simply looking to clear space, a late Day 3 pick could be enough to swing a deal. For the Packers, that’s a low-risk move that could stabilize one of the most glaring weaknesses on their roster.

