Packers have clear Trey Smack concerns as training camp nears

With the way that the 2025 playoffs ended, it was clear the Green Bay Packers couldn't afford for Brandon McManus to return. It was only a matter of time before the two sides parted ways after the kicker missed three playoff kicks and helped author an unexpected collapse. Still, the position remains an area of concern with rookie Trey Smack proving why in minicamp. ESPN's Rob Demovsky noted last week that "At the end of the 2-minute drill, Trey Smack missed a 35-yard FG wide left after LaFleur decided to kick on fourth-and-1 from the 17 with 20 seconds left in a 27-24 game. "

It served as a reminder of Smack's inexperience and the complete gamble that Green Bay is taking on the rookie kicker. There is reason to wonder if the franchise would've been wiser to make the move away from McManus earlier in the offseason and bring in a veteran to compete with the Florida product that has left clear cause for concern.

This is where it is important to note that Smack missing a kick at the start of the summer is far from defining. Fans won't know what the rookie is actually capable of until we see meaningful snaps and pressure kicks made or missed in the regular season.

Packers Have Obvious Cause for Concern After Trey Smack's Minicamp Miss

The issue for the Packers isn't that Smack missed one kick at the start of the summer, but the fact that it serves as a reminder of a lack of depth. Green Bay has completely pushed its chips to the center of the table on a rookie kicker, who is yet to prove he has the needed mental toughness to thrive at the next level.

It isn't a small leap with the ability to deal with the mental strain of the position continuing to be an underrated piece of the league. All of this adds up to leave room to wonder if Green Bay made a mistake not pushing McManus to the curb at the start of the offseason and adding to the position both in the draft and free agency.

As things currently stand, if Smack doesn't work out as expected, the Packers are in a great deal of trouble with free agency depleted at the position. It is a situation to keep a close eye on as training camp starts and into the preseason. Fans will need a strong performance from the kicker, assuaging obvious concerns and leaving no doubt that Green Bay made the right decision.