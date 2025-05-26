Packers Have Clear Trade Partner for Underperformer if Struggles Continue

The Green Bay Packers utilized the 2025 NFL Draft to add more weapons around quarterback Jordan Love. In the first round, Green Bay selected University of Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, and in the third round, they took TCU receiver Savion Williams. These additions add more competition to a roster that has shown flashes of high-level production over the last two seasons.

Even so, Golden and, to a lesser extent, Williams are likely to shake up the target share in 2025. One spot where they could have the most impact is tight end. Currently, Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave occupy the TE1 and TE2 spots. After drafting both of them in 2023, Green Bay expected them to form a dynamic duo.

However, Musgrave has dealt with injuries that have kept him off the field for significant portions of his first two seasons. While he is very talented, injury has limited his availability and limited his production. As a result, he could end up being the odd man out of the offense this year. If that's the case, the Jacksonville Jaguars seem to be a perfect trade partner for Musgrave.

Packers Could Trade Luke Musgrave to the Jacksonville Jaguars

This offseason, the Jaguars cut tight end Evan Engram to save cap space. That said, Engram had become one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's favorite targets over the past three seasons, racking up 234 catches for 2,094 yards and nine touchdowns. Engram's departure means that Brenton Strange is now the leading TE in Jacksonville.

Though Strange didn't have much production in college, his speed, athleticism and physicality helped him get drafted the same year as Kraft and Musgrave. Through his first two seasons, Strange has recorded 45 catches on 62 targets for 446 yards and three touchdowns.

While that's not bad for a second tight end, there's also a real possibility that the Jaguars could be looking for more out of the tight end spot by midseason. By that time, there's a chance the Musgrave could be fed up in Green Bay from a lack of playing time.

Despite dealing with ankle and kidney injuries in 2023 and 2024, Musgrave has shown he can make plays when healthy. As a rookie, he recorded 34 catches on 46 targets for 352 yards and one touchdown. Last season, Musgrave caught seven passes on ten targets for 45 yards in seven games.

If Green Bay were to trade the 25-year-old, Jacksonville makes perfect sense as a landing spot. Musgrave would immediately be a boost to the Jaguars' tight end room. While no trade is imminent, this is a scenario worth watching closely as the 2025 season unfolds.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: