Packers Have Clear Replacement if Jeff Hafley Gets Poached in 2026

The Green Bay Packers possess one of the best defenses in the NFL. Although acquiring Micah Parsons at the beginning of the season pushed their pass rush over the edge, the rest of their defense was playing at a high level last season. That success stems largely from the influence of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Before Hafley arrived, Green Bay's defense wasn't playing up to standards with the amount of talent they had on it. In 2024, Hafley was able to help the Packers have the sixth-best run defense and 15th-best pass defense. He yet again has the Packers defense playing at a high level to begin this season.

That said, the 46-year-old coach will likely be in head coaching conversations next offseason. Luckily, Green Bay could already have its replacement in-house. With how dominant the defensive line has looked to start the season, the defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington could be in line for the job.

Packers D-Line Coach DeMarcus Covington Could Be Promoted to Defensive Coordinator in 2026

Covington has done an amazing job maximizing the talent on Green Bay's defensive line to start the 2025 season. Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, and Devonte Wyatt have all looked like the difference makers fans have been waiting on for years. Specifically, Van Ness and Wyatt are having breakout seasons.

Van Ness has recorded one sack, three quarterback hits, seven quarterback pressures, and 11 QB pressures in three games. Furthermore, he has earned a pass rush grade of 65.4, a defense grade of 74.9, and an overall grade of 74.2, according to PFF.

Wyatt, on the other hand, has tallied two sacks, two quarterback hits, nine quarterback hurries, and 12 WB pressures. Moreover, the 27-year-old has obtained a pass rush grade of 77.8, a run defense grade of 53.0, and an overall grade of 71.5.

While much of the defensive line's success does have to do with the presence of Parsons, Covington deserves credit, too. The 35-year-old coach is putting his players in the best position to be successful. Even though Green Bay lacked someone as dominant as Parsons last season, it seemed the former defensive line coach wasn't maximizing everyone's talent.

Despite his success with the defensive line, there may be risks in making Covington the defensive coordinator if Hafley becomes a head coach. In 2024, Covington was the defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.

While that didn't end well, New England didn't have much talent on the defense. So his fortunes could be different if he becomes the Packers' defensive coordinator. Nevertheless, Packers fans will just have to wait and see how this season plays out and if Hafley gets head coaching offers following the season.

