Packers Hater Finally Admits He Was Wrong About Aaron Rodgers Trade
By Jovan Alford
Pat McAfee has been a staunch supporter of Aaron Rodgers and a critic of Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. Last year on his show, “The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee claimed that the Jets are good drafters and make good use of their picks, this was about the Aaron Rodgers trade.
While praising the Jets, McAfee also took a jab at Gutekunst saying, “Who’s the smart person? Oh, Gutekunst? We’re just automatically assuming he’s a smart person?” (h/t Freddie Boston of Lombardi Ave)
With how things have played out over the last few weeks with the Jets, including the firing of GM Joe Douglas. McAfee might need to retract some of his words. Funny enough, McAfee admitted he was wrong about his take on the Packers GM on Thursday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show.
“As somebody who questioned Gutekunst and put over Joe Douglas, that’d be me. I did that in a situation after they made the NFC Championship, and they're deep in the playoffs and what are we doing? We’re moving on, what do we even thinking about for the future? Let’s do it right now and let’s go win a Super Bowl, “McAfee said.
“The fact that Joe Douglas gets fired now, Gutekunst and the boys are in prime position for the next 10 years, that has to feel real good over there. I’d like to say I was wildly wrong.”
McAfee likely wasn’t the only person trashing the Packers GM for moving on from Rodgers, but Green Bay took the gamble and it paid off with Jordan Love.
Love led Green Bay to a playoff berth and an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys last year in his first full season as a starter. Meanwhile, Rodgers missed the entire 2023 season because of a season-ending injury.
And when you look at this season, Love and the Packers have a record of 7-3, while Rodgers and the Jets are 3-8. Outside of the wins and losses, Green Bay has a brighter present and future than New York, which isn’t what the Jets expected when they acquired Rodgers.
