Packers Giving GM Longer Trade Leash Ahead of NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers own the No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as of Tuesday of draft week and there are a wide variety of directions they could choose to go with that selection.

One of the possibilities for Green Bay at that draft slot is a trade. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst addressed whether or not he has been instructed what to do with that pick by the rest of the brain trust in the front office. In his own words, Gutekunst has full authority to pursue any and all options, for now, that could be on the table.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on whether team president Mark Murphy has told him he can't trade out of the first round:



"Not yet, but there's still time to go." — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) April 21, 2025

The draft is an inexact science. A front office can be as prepared as they think they could possibly be and one surprise trade or selection could throw a wrench in everything. For that reason alone, it makes sense for Mark Murphy to allow for Gutekunst to explore every avenue, even if that means trading down and, potentially, out of the first round altogether.

Adding draft capital is never a bad idea. If there isn't a player that Green Bay's front office isn't absolutely sold on being a contributor available at No. 23, then trading back could be the best decision. It isn't exactly the most exciting type of move to sell your fanbase on but sometimes the most important transactions can be beneficial without grabbing headlines.

The benefit of owning the No. 23 overall pick is that it means you're coming off of a playoff berth, so the Packers are much closer to contending for a championship than the teams selecting in the top 10. With wide receiver and defensive back being among the primary needs for Green Bay entering the draft, the team should have a great chance of adding a contributor as those positions are among the deepest that this class has to offer.

We'll find out soon enough what Packers elects to do to improve their roster once the first round of the NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay on Thursday night.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: