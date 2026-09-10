Packers given one clear reason for expected 2026 success

The Green Bay Packers have understandably high expectations heading into the 2026 season for a myriad of reasons. Near the top of the list is the simplicity of understanding just how lethal of a roster this appeared to be a season ago before injuries completely derailed things for Matt LaFleur's team. With this in mind, fans remain incredibly optmistic and excited for a year that is expected to be yet another leap forward from franchise quarterback Jordan Love.

Leading us to look at a recent piece from Bleacher Report that pointed to one reason each and every franchise has reason for hope in the year ahead. Green Bay's reason won't come as a surprise to the fanbase with Love being pointed to as a potentiall elite option that can yet again push the franchise towards the playoffs and NFC North contention.

It is a nice change to see Love fully appreciated in an offseason that has felt full of disrespect. Pundits appear far more interested in crowning division rival Caleb Williams or looking at the Detroit Lions and the offense of Dan Campbell as the class of the division.

Crediting Love's accomplishments and understanding just how lethal the Packers have been for the last three decades appears a frustrating rarity. This makes it understandable that fans appreciate every time Love is given his due respect, especially ahead of what is going to be a defining season for the young quarterback.

Packers Expected to Become Playoff Contender Under Jordan Love's 2026 Leap

So much has been placed on the shoulders of Love now that Josh Jacobs is out of the picture for the time being. Already, there was an expectation that LaFleur was going to let the quarterback loose and give Love far more offensive control, with the balance heavily tilting towards the passing game. This has gone from a hypothetical to a need as the future of the franchise running back is now in question.

Pointing to Love as the reason why the Packers are going to be great this season is a take that perfectly understands how much is on the young quarterback's shoulders. Jonathan Gannon's new-look defense is without Micah Parsons for the first month of the season and will need time to settle into new roles.

Add in the lack of run game and it becomes clear that the reasons why Green Bay is expected to be a contender despite these challenges boils down simply to the greatness of its quarterback. Love is expected to reach another level and this being noted even in passing points to why fans remain excited as well as the pressure on a veteran, who is heading into what will be a defining 2026 season.