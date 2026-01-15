Packers Given Even More Reason to Fire Rich Bisaccia by Bears Coach

This season, Green Bay Packers fans have not been pleased with the performance of special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. Bisaccia’s unit has been at the center of a few losses in 2025 and has come up short in certain situations, including the Packers’ last game of the season in the playoffs against the Chicago Bears.

Veteran kicker Brandon McManus missed two field goals and an extra point. Then the Packers almost had a disaster on a kick return with Josh Jacobs, who fumbled, but Green Bay recovered it.

Furthermore, we can’t forget that the Packers had 10 players, not the required 11, on the field for an extra point, which was a glaring mistake that the refs missed. However, one person did not forget it.

On Thursday, Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower threw some shade at Bisaccia, telling reporters, via Nicholas Moreno of Marquee Sports Network, "If our team did that, I would be livid.”

Bisaccia Looks Even Worse After Ridicule from Bears’ Richard Hightower

If you’re a Packers fan or someone in the front office, this is one last thing you want to hear from your rival, as it just gives more ammunition on why Bisaccia should be let go.

At the same time, it's rich to see Hightower sending shots at Bisaccia in this format, considering that Bears fans wanted to see him go not too long ago. And fans rightfully had their reasons for why Hightower needed to be on the hot seat.

Taking a step back and looking at Bisaccia’s 2025 season as a whole, it wasn’t good. Green Bay’s special teams unit was a net negative more than a positive.

If it wasn’t McManus missing field goals or extra points, it was a blocked field goal that cost them a win in Week 3 vs. the Cleveland Browns, or it was a blocked extra point that gave the Dallas Cowboys sudden momentum in a game that ended up in a 40-40 tie. The only saving grace from the Packers' special teams was Daniel Whelan.

The Packers may make a change at kicker with McManus this offseason, as they gave Lucas Havrisik a reserve/futures deal earlier this week. However, that should not be the only change that happens. Bisaccia should be next in line, but that likely won’t happen until Green Bay can figure out its ongoing dilemma with head coach Matt LaFleur, which continues to take a bunch of turns.

