Packers Gifted Perfect WR Trade Opportunity Entering Offseason
The Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl dreams came crashing down with a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on NFL Wild Card Weekend. The Eagles have since fought their way to another Super Bowl appearance while the Packers have been planning on how to regroup this offseason.
The Packers have several areas that they can upgrade in the coming months, including the wide receiver room. Although wideouts like Jayden Reed and Christian Watson occasionally pulled off a game-changing play, none of Green Bay's WRs were consistent enough to emerge as the clear-cut No. 1 option.
Fortunately, the perfect target to solve the Packers' receiver woes just became available.
Packers Trade Rumors: Should Green Bay Target Panthers WR Adam Thielen
The Carolina Panthers are one team that could be looking to wheel and deal this offseason after missing the playoffs for the seventh consecutive campaign. If that's the case, the Packers should call the Panthers about veteran WR Adam Thielen, who's made it clear he's looking to play at least one more NFL season.
"I think I still have some more football in me," Thielen told Daily Mail's Ben Nagle during the LPGA Tournament of Champions. "We'll see how that plays out in the next few weeks."
"It was really about just taking those last few weeks to evaluate how I'm feeling, how my family's feeling, what's their mindset."
Thielen, 34, has been terrorizing NFL defense since he joined the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He ended up becoming one of the league's most consistent pass-catchers during his nine seasons with the Vikings, amassing 534 receptions for 6,682 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns across 162 games, earning a pair of Pro Bowl nods and one All-Pro second-team nomination along the way.
Thielen's time with the Vikings ended in 2023 when he joined the Panthers on a three-year, $25 million contract. Even though he's slowed down a bit since switching teams, the former Minnesota State WR has still been effective to the tune of a 151-1,629-9 stat line in 27 appearances across the last two seasons.
For reference, that performance averages out to a 95-1,026-6 line for a 17-game season, which is better production than the Packers got from any of their wideouts in 2024.
Let's also not forget how Thielen loves playing in Green Bay, proven by his tallying 548 yards and three TDs on 40 catches on eight career trips to Lambeau Field.
At the end of the day, Thielen's presence would likely improve Green Bay's WR situation tenfold. Not only would he give the Packers an offensive boost, but he'd also provide a veteran voice to a receiving room where everyone is currently 26 years old or younger.
The final year of Thielen's contract carries an $8 million cap hit, per Spotrac, which is a number the Packers can easily absorb given their $43.9 million in space this offseason. Having said that, the Panthers are likelier to move him later in the offseason because they'll save $6.3 million by trading him after June 1 compared to just $3 million before that date.
Considering how other NFL teams will likely be blowing the Panthers' phone up regarding Thielen's availability, the Packers will want to pull the trigger on a trade before it's too late.