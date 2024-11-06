Packers Gifted Perfect Defensive Addition During Bye Week
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 6-3 on the season after losing 24-14 to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. The Packers now head into their bye week looking to rest and recover over the next couple of days.
The Packers were shorthanded in the loss, with rookie safety Evan Williams missing the game with a hamstring injury. Those soft tissue injuries can linger around for a while. Depending on the severity of the strain, Williams could be out a couple of weeks.
While the players are resting this week, a veteran safety hit the open market, giving the Packers a chance to bolster their secondary.
NFL News: Safety Mike Edwards Released by Buffalo Bills
According to the Bills official PR Twitter account, the team released safety Mike Edwards. He joined the Bills this offseason on a one-year, $2.8 million deal but things didn't work out there.
The 28-year-old can still be a solid defender, excelling as a downhill thumper in the run game. In his six-year career, Edwards has compiled 236 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and eight interceptions. He also has playoff experience, logging 11 career postseason games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Adding a veteran like this to the Packers' secondary would be a wise approach. They already have Xavier McKinney playing at an All-Pro level, and Williams was also playing at a high level when he was on the field.
Therefore, the Packers should consider adding Edwards to soften the blow and give Williams the proper time to recover. And when Williams returns, he could be another body they throw out there to give offenses different looks.
