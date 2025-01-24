Packers Gifted Perfect Coaching Hire After Surprise Firing
By Cem Yolbulan
Even though the Green Bay Packers had a disappointing finish to their 2024 season, they are mostly bringing back the same coaching staff. Matt LaFleur's seat is safe and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley are returning for another season.
This doesn't mean that there will not be important changes on the sidelines. Most notably long-time quarterbacks coach Tom Clements announced his retirement last week. The Packers need to find a replacement for one of the most experienced QB coaches in the game.
Fortunately for them, they were just handed an opportunity by the Texans. On Friday, it was reported that Houston fired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Due to his connection with LaFleur, he would be a fascinating addition to his staff.
Packers Have an Opportunity to Hire Bobby Slowik After Surprise Firing
Slowik was a hot head coaching candidate last season after Houston's surprise postseason run. Things change rather quickly in the NFL. Even though the Texans repeated last season's success and made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Slowik found himself on the outs.
During his tenure, the Texans had a dynamic passing game. Despite having a rookie QB under center in 2023, they had the fewest giveaways in the league. He also played a huge role in C.J. Stroud's development into one of the best young signal-callers in the league.
As The Athletic's Matt Schneidman pointed out, Slowik worked with LaFleur when the former was a defensive assistant and LaFleur was a QB coach in Washington. Since then, Slowik worked under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco as the passing game coordinator before being hired in Houston.
It's not clear whether Slowik would accept a demotion as the quarterbacks coach. A stint in Green Bay could certainly boost his reputation in the league and potentially land him another offensive coordinator gig in the future.