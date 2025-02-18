Packers Gifted Perfect CB Addition After Latest NFL Release
By Chris Schad
The Green Bay Packers had a tremendous season under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. The Packers ranked sixth in scoring defense and tied for the fifth-lowest yards per play (5.2) in the NFL last season, but they could be headed for some change in the coming weeks.
Veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander could be a salary cap casualty and former first-round pick Eric Stokes is a free agent. While Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine have settled into starting roles, the Packers could use some depth, and a free-agent option surprisingly hit the market last weekend.
Packers Could Target Kendall Fuller After Surprising Release From Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins released Kendall Fuller in a wave of surprising moves on Friday afternoon. Fuller was in his first season with the Dolphins, allowing 27 catches for 316 yards and a touchdown with a 62.6% completion rate on 43 targets last season but Miami decided to move on for salary cap reasons.
The 30-year-old was a third-round draft pick by the Washington Commanders in 2016 but was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the Alex Smith trade a few years later. Fuller never became the shutdown corner the Chiefs envisioned in two seasons but found his form when he returned to the Commanders in 2020, collecting 10 interceptions in four seasons before signing a two-year contract with the Dolphins last spring.
Now a free agent, Fuller could have reasons for coming to Green Bay even without a starting role. The Packers are expected to be an NFC contender once again in 2025, and they could be even more dangerous if they acquire a top receiver and shore up their depth on the defensive end.
It would also be a great complement to their starting duo as Valentine posted a 65.5 overall grade and Nixon posted a 64.0 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus. With Xavier McKinney returning at safety, Green Bay has a strong secondary and could give the unit a lift by signing a reliable veteran this spring.