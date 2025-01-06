Packers Get Terrible Injury News on Prized Rookie to Begin Playoff Prep
The Green Bay Packers finished the 2024 season ranked fifth in rushing offense with 2,946 yards. The Packers' success on the ground this season can largely be attributed to the addition of Josh Jacobs. Yet, the team also had plans to incorporate former USC Trojans' running back and 2024 third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd into their offense in 2024.
Unfortunately, Lloyd's rookie season has been filled with injuries. In Week 2, he sustained a grade two ankle sprain and was placed on injured reserve. Then, heading into the Packers' Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears, Lloyd suffered appendicitis.
That said, Lloyd has reportedly recovered from his appendicitis but has still yet to return. On Monday, the Milwaukee Journal released an article reporting that Lloyd's season is over. According to the article, Lloyd reaggravated a hamstring injury he suffered during training camp following his appendicitis healing.
As a result, Lloyd posted on social media on Monday confirming his season was over.
"Dear Rookie Year. Thank you! Adversity is nothing new to me. Although I was not able (sic) to play this year I appreciate the challenge. I will use this time to get my health back and get ready for next season. Watch me work!"- MarShawn Lloyd
Packers News: MarShawn Lloyd's Season is Over
Lloyd confirming his season is over is disappointing all around. The Packers clearly thought Jacobs and he would be a good duo this season. Sadly, that didn't come to fruition.
Still, the more upsetting part of this situation is that Lloyd will miss the playoffs. Inserting Lloyd into the lineup for the playoffs would surely have helped the team. Considering Lloyd is a relative unknown since he's only played one game in the NFL he could have surprised playoff opponents.
Alas, that won't happen and Packers fans and the organization will have to wait till next year to see what Lloyd brings.