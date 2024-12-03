Packers Get Huge News on Injured WR as Lions Matchup Looms
The Green Bay Packers are preparing for a big-time showdown on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions in an NFC North battle. These two teams are on win streaks heading into this collision, and Green Bay will look to keep theirs going.
They will have their work cut out for them. They've lost five of their last six outings against Detroit, including a 24-14 loss in Week 9. That is something that is well-known in the locker room.
When speaking to reporters on Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur provided an encouraging update on WR Romeo Doubs.
Packers News: Romeo Doubs is Trending in the Right Direction for TNF
LaFleur said that Doubs is still in concussion protocol, but he's progressed to the level where there's a chance he will play against the Lions on Thursday.
Doubs was a limited participant for two consecutive practices, which bodes well for him and the Packers. Although he still has steps to take before he's officially cleared, this is good news.
The Nevada product suffered his concussion in the second half of the Week 12 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers and was inactive for the contest against the Miami Dolphins.
If Doubs can give it a go, he will provide a boost for the Packers' passing game. He's second on the team in receiving yards (483) with two receiving touchdowns. He's developed a solid connection with Jordan Love. Having as many playmakers out there as possible would be great to help keep up with the Lions' high-powered offense.
We'll have to keep an eye on Green Bay's injury report over the next two days as they will be crucial for Doubs' chances of playing on Thursday Night Football.
