Packers Get Devastating Injury News on Rookie in Week 16
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers were back in the win column last week as they took down the Seattle Seahawks 30-13. It was an impressive road win for the Pack, who barely lost in Week 14 to the Detroit Lions.
Green Bay understands they must win every game the rest of the way to punch their ticket to the playoffs. However, the Packers must play complementary football on both sides and stay healthy to accomplish this feat.
The Packers don’t have many serious injuries, which is great. At this point of the season, Green Bay hoped at least one of their two rookies would be ready to play. But their first-round pick from the 2024 draft will likely be on the sidelines for the rest of the season.
Packers News: Jordan Morgan To Miss Rest of the Season
According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on “The Matt LaFleur Podcast” that rookie offensive lineman Jordan Morgan is out for the season due to his recurring shoulder injury.
The first-round pick, who had a lot of draft buzz, only appeared in six games this season (one start) for the Packers. Last month, Green Bay placed Morgan on injured reserve. The former Arizona offensive lineman was recently seen at practice in a sling, which wasn’t a good sign.
The 23-year-old rookie lineman initially sustained his shoulder injury in the preseason and then re-injured it multiple times during the regular season. Morgan made his first career start in Week 9 vs. Detroit but re-injured his shoulder the next week during practice.
Morgan was in the running to win the right guard job this summer, but the Packers settled on Sean Rhyan. Green Bay hopes the young offensive lineman will be healthy next year to try and compete for a starting job on the offensive line.
