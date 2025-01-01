Packers Get Big News on Player Injured in Week 17 Game During Wednesday's Practice
Week 17 was a disaster on several fronts for the Green Bay Packers, including health. Unfortunately, Green Bay saw players like Christian Watson and Jaire Alexander miss this contest, while the team suffered another loss during the game, with defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt leaving due to a concussion.
As the Packers head into a crucial Week 18 that will decide their playoff path, the hope is key contributors will be back in action, especially with a Wild Card matchup right around the corner.
Well, luckily, the team received some good news on that front Wednesday.
Wyatt was spotted by reporters participating in Wednesday's practice. It was only a "jog-through" session, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, but the fact Wyatt felt good enough to join in seems to indicate his concussion is not on the serious side.
Wyatt's appearance to begin preparations for the Chicago Bears is great news for Green Bay. This suddenly heightens the possibility of him suiting up in Week 18, as he'll earn at least a limited tag, instead of a DNP, for Wednesday's activity.
After a dismal showing against the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers' pass rush can't afford to be down one of its most lethal threats. Wyatt currently ranks second on the team with 5.0 sacks on the campaign, and his 11 tackles for loss are already a career-high for the third-year pro.
Meanwhile, the Bears dealt with several absences on the offensive line Wednesday, with Teven Jenkins (calf) and Larry Borom out (illness). That means it's very possible Chicago is shorthanded up front on Sunday, opening the door for Green Bay's defensive line -- including Wyatt -- to put up a big performance just in time to build momentum before the playoffs.
Improvement from the pass rush is sure to be a point of emphasis for Matt LaFleur and the coaching staff heading into Sunday's contest. The lack of pressure generated against the Vikings cost the Packers a win, and that can't continue if they hope to take down the top gunslingers around the league in the postseason.
Fortunately, the Bears are serving up a golden opportunity to make this unit confident ahead of a Super Bowl run.
In other Packers news: