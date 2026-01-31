Packers’ Gannon Choice Looks Even Better as Jim Leonhard Joins Bills

After the Green Bay Packers lost former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to a head coaching role in Miami, there was no shortage of speculation as to who might fill the role. One of the team's potential targets was Denver Broncos defensive passing game coordinator Jim Leonhard. However, one hurdle to the potential hire was the inability to hold a second interview with Leonhard due to Denver's extended postseason run.

This forced Green Bay's hand and ended up with the team opting to go ahead and hire Gannon rather than risk losing out on a shrinking market. This appears to have been the correct decision, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting Leonhard has joined the Buffalo Bills as their defensive coordinator.

It is hard to imagine that Leonhard would have chosen the Packers over the Bills based on the great run from Hafley. There is far more margin for error working on Joe Brady's coaching staff in Buffalo with reasonable expectations. While the decision makes sense, it also highlights how wise the Packers were to go ahead and pull the trigger on a deal for Gannon. Sitting back and attempting to wait on Leonhard would've ended with the Packers in desperation mode.

Looking at the remaining defensive coordinator options on the coaching market, it becomes clear just what a wise hire it was to bring in the stability of Gannon early in the offseason. The coordinator made a Super Bowl back in the 2022 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, leading an incredible pass rush that totaled 70 sacks that season and fueled an unexpected playoff run.

Packers Decision to Add Gannon Aging Well After Buffalo's DC Hire

Gannon doesn't come with any of the question marks that Leonhard would have or any of the other remaining options in the defensive coordinator market. Green Bay went out and added a proven performer that simply needs a solid defensive roster for fans to rely on to get incredibly strong results. While you would like Gannon's tenure as head coach in Arizona to have gone a bit better, some of the league's best coordinators are unable to make it in the lead position.

For the Packers, there should be a sense of relief that the franchise brought in early stability and prioritized an early move over waiting out the market. Leonhard would've broken Green Bay's heart picking the Bills and likely leaving the Packers with nowhere to turn but an obvious downgrade.

Gannon at least presents a chance to get the same results as Hafley and has enjoyed higher career accolades than last season's coordinator. In what has been a bit of a rough start to the 2026 offseason, it is a much-needed win for a fan base looking for any reason to look past the way the 2025 season came to an end.

