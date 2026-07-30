Packers frustrating 2025 injuries highlighted by shocking stat

The Green Bay Packers' 2025 season was defined by injuries, and no stat better points this out than the fact that Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Tucker Kraft spent zero time on the field together a season ago. This was noticed by SleeperNFL, undeniably making a point in Green Bay's favor when it comes to debating why last season went off the rails in the second half, not matching the early-season start that appeared to push the Packers among NFC favorites before injuries inevitably caught up with the franchise.

It is also important to note here that this serves as a clear explanation as to why the Packers were willing to part ways with both Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs. Established receiving threats missed extended time and made it clear that the Green Bay offense was just scratching the surface of what it could be when fully healthy.

There is also the expected leap from Matthew Golden, who spent much of last season buried on the depth chart and not getting the opportunity that fits his talent level. With this in mind, expectations for the offense should remain high despite the obvious losses.

Kraft's lack of playing consistent snaps with Green Bay's best receiving lineup is especially noteworthy. There is an argument that the pass catcher was on his way to becoming the league's best at the position before a season-ending injury helped end Green Bay's hopes of Super Bowl contention.

Packers 2025 Failures Clearly Due to Lack of Consistent Healthy Reps

The one concern with this is the fact that Watson has proven to be undeniably injury-prone. While this can be viewed as an outlier for both Reed and Kraft, the same cannot be said of a receiver expected to be Green Bay's primary target at the position. This is where it is vital Reed stays on the field, as well as Golden takes the expected leap as a primary target.

Looking at the lack of snaps played together for this trio of important pieces provides an undeniably easy explanation for the offseason changes and why the excitement around the offense should remain. The flip side of this is pointing out the likelihood that time is going to be needed for the group to best work together.

Chemistry is everything for an offense, and the group needing a bit of time to get the most out of their current core is understandable. Still, expectations remain understandably high for a talented group of offensive skill players.