Packers Free Agent Signing Is on Outside Looking in at Roster Spot

The Green Bay Packers are stacked at wide receiver, which means they’ll have to make some tough calls when it’s time to trim the roster down to 53 at the end of the preseason.

For a franchise that’s taken heat over the years for avoiding wide receivers in the first round (until this year), they’ve quietly poured a lot of draft capital into the position.

Since 2021, the Packers have used one first-rounder, two second-rounders, two third-rounders, a fourth-round pick, and a fifth-rounder on wideouts—not to mention two more in the seventh.

Six of those guys—Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Savion Williams, Dontayvion Wicks, and Romeo Doubs—are still on the roster and considered locks heading into training camp.

That puts free agent signing Mecole Hardman on the outside looking in.

Mecole Harman May Be the Odd Man Out in Packers' WR Competition

Hardman joined the Packers on a one-year, $1.5 million deal this offseason, but only $150,000 of that is guaranteed. That means Green Bay can cut ties with him pretty easily if things don’t work out.

A former second-round pick by the Chiefs in 2019, Hardman spent four years in Kansas City, briefly joined the Jets in 2023, and then returned to the Chiefs after five games.

He brings veteran savvy and playoff experience—14 career postseason appearances and three Super Bowl rings—something this young wideout room doesn’t have.

Hardman was brought in as insurance for Christian Watson, who’s still recovering from a torn ACL. His speed is his calling card—he can stretch the field both horizontally and vertically, making life tough for defenders.

But the problem is the Packers might already have a version of him in Bo Melton. Melton is also a speedster who brings a similar skill set to the table. And head coach Matt LaFleur places a premium on blocking from his receivers—something that’s tough to ask of a guy listed at 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds.

The team also added another burner in the draft in Matthew Golden, who’s even faster than Hardman and figures to have a featured role in the offense this season.

Then there’s Malik Heath. He’s not flashy, but he’s reliable. At 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, Heath embraces the physical stuff coaches love—especially in the run game. That kind of work matters when you’re fighting for the sixth receiver spot on the depth chart.

Hardman’s best shot at sticking around may come from Watson starting the season on the PUP list, which would sideline him for at least the first four games. That opens the door for one more receiver—likely a battle between Hardman and Heath.

In the end, it could come down to what the coaching staff wants from their final wide receiver spot: speed and experience, or size and grit.

