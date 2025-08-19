Packers' Free Agent Signing Is a Long Shot to Make the Roster

The Green Bay Packers don’t dip into free agency very often—just three signings this offseason. But when they do, the expectation is that those players will play major roles.

This spring, they handed Aaron Banks a big-money deal to shore up the offensive line. He’ll step in at left guard, allowing Elgton Jenkins to slide over to center and stabilize the middle.

Last offseason, Green Bay struck gold with its two splash signings, safety Xavier McKinney and running back Josh Jacobs. McKinney instantly became the defensive leader, earning All-Pro honors, while Jacobs silenced doubters with over 1,300 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Mecole Hardman May Not Make the Packers' Final Roster

The Packers have had an impressive hit rate in free agency under Brian Gutekunst. But nobody bats 1.000, and it looks like Mecole Hardman could be the exception.

Green Bay brought in Hardman after his second stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. A three-time Super Bowl champion and former Pro Bowl return man, Hardman offered both pedigree and experience.

His speed and special-teams value were the selling points, especially with the NFL making rule changes to encourage more kickoff returns. With Keisean Nixon expected to play more snaps at cornerback, the Packers hoped Hardman could handle return duties.

Instead, he’s struggled to make a case. In their preseason opener, he made the critical mistake of fielding a punt at the five-yard line and was immediately buried. On his next chance, he muffed the ball entirely, gifting the Jets prime field position. Those are the types of errors that wipe out any goodwill a veteran might have.

Making matters worse, the Packers are loaded at wide receiver. Even with Christian Watson sidelined on the PUP list, the top five are set: Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, and Savion Williams.

That group offers a mix of youth, size, and speed—and leaves little room for extras. The team even shifted Bo Melton to cornerback just to clear space in the wideout room.

That puts Hardman in direct competition with Malik Heath, who carved out a role as an undrafted rookie in 2023 and has steadily earned the staff’s trust. Heath isn’t as explosive as Hardman, but he’s consistent. He catches the ball reliably, understands the offense, and brings toughness in the run game as a willing blocker. Coaches love those traits.

While Hardman’s calling card is supposed to be his return ability, Heath levels the playing field with his steady contributions on other special-teams units. He’s also been ahead of Hardman throughout camp—taking more reps, playing earlier in games, and simply looking more dependable.

Given the numbers crunch, it’s unlikely the Packers keep six wide receivers. When Watson returns, the room gets even more crowded. As things stand, Heath has the edge, and Hardman is on the outside looking in.

At this point, the free-agent signing is a long shot to crack Green Bay’s 53-man roster.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: