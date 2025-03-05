Packers Free Agency 2025: Tiered Targets from Superstars to Sleepers

Tier 4: Hidden Gems

Underrated or overlooked free agents with upside—think younger guys, injury recoveries, or role players who could thrive in Green Bay’s system.

Paulson Adebo, Carlton Davis III, Baron Browning, Dayo Odeyingbo, Nate Hobbs

Brian Gutekunst has a knack for digging up free-agent gold—De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas didn’t exactly arrive with red carpets. This tier’s his playground.

The cornerback room is screaming for help—right now, Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are the only sure bets on the roster. If Nixon’s serious about locking down CB1 (he’s talking a big game), Nate Hobbs could slide in as a nickel ninja. He’s a slot machine, not a star, but he hits the jackpot in that role.

Paulson Adebo is a tease of lockdown potential—when he’s not sidelined. A broken femur’s no picnic, so he’s a physical-or-bust gamble, but if he clears the docs, Green Bay might snag a steal. However, the Packers will have to weigh the risk of whether they want to get rid of one injury-prone corner for another.

Meanwhile, Carlton Davis III brings vet savvy to a room that’s greener than a St. Paddy’s Day beer.

The D-line’s a head-scratcher—Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Lukas Van Ness, all first-round studs, yet they’ve been more “meh” than “mayhem.”

That's where Baron Browning and Dayo Odeyingbo could come into play as low-key spark plugs who could jolt this unit awake.

Browning’s a Bronco castoff with edge pop; Odeyingbo’s an Indy sleeper with juice. Either could step into real snaps, mesh with the big names, and finally turn that paper talent into QB nightmares.

These are the unsung grinders Gutekunst loves—cheap, scrappy, and maybe just clutch.