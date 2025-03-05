Packers Free Agency 2025: Tiered Targets from Superstars to Sleepers

Tier 2: Very Good Additions

These are proven starters who fill a key need without breaking the bank. They are not superstars but reliable upgrades who’d push the Packers deeper into contention.

Chase Young, Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Byron Murphy, Davante Adams, Drew Dalman

Let’s hit the defensive line first. Chase Young hasn’t morphed into the second-overall-pick monster everyone drooled over, but he was fifth in edge pressures last year. He's also only 25. That’s a live wire with another gear begging to pop.

Josh Sweat and Milton Williams roll out of Philly’s sack-happy trenches—Green Bay could swipe some Super Bowl DNA and turn their front four into a buzzsaw. Either one’s a win.

Let's flip to the secondary and Byron Murphy. Usually, it’s the Vikings poaching Packers leftovers, but let’s flip the script. This ex-Viking corner’s got sticky hands and fits Jeff Hafley’s scheme like a glove—perfect for a cornerback room that’s thinner than a post-game beer line.

Then, the wild card: Davante Adams. Freshly cut by the Jets, he’s not the Lambeau Leap god of old, but he’s still got juice.

At the right price—say, a one-year, prove-it deal—he’s a nostalgia-soaked upgrade for a wide receiver corps that needs an injection of proven talent.

The toughest part may be convincing him to ditch the West Coast sun for Wisconsin winters. That might take more than Gutekunst’s charm.