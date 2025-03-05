Packers Free Agency 2025: Tiered Targets from Superstars to Sleepers

The NFL’s free agency circus rolls into town on March 10, with a two-day “legal tampering” teaser before the gates officially fling open on March 12. That’s the Green Bay Packers’ cue to lock in their offseason game plan—because if they’re serious about crashing the Super Bowl party in 2025, the clock’s ticking.

General manager Brian Gutekunst isn’t twiddling his thumbs; he’s already tossing contracts around like pregame tailgate brats.

First up was linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who snagged a two-year, $9.5 million deal. That seems like a lot of money for a guy who gets torched in coverage, but Green Bay’s desperately needed to add depth to the position.

Next was kicker Brandon McManus. He was locked in for three years at $15.3 million. McManus was a rock this season, nailing kicks while the Packers’ kicking game finally stopped looking like a blooper reel. Stability’s worth a few bucks.

With $28(ish) million in cap space (before the McManus and McDuffie deals) per cap wizard Ken Ingalls, Gutekunst could go full mad scientist—restructure here, extend there—and conjure more cash.

However, smart moves now will keep the books clean for tomorrow. So, with a fistful of dollars and a young roster itching to win, here’s a tiered hit list of free agents Green Bay could chase, ranked by how much they’d juice this team.

Tier 1: Game-Changers

These are elite, game-changing free agents who could single-handedly elevate the Packers to Super Bowl contention.

Khalil Mack

Tee Higgins and Trey Smith got franchise-tagged, yanking two Tier 1 studs off the board. Higgins would’ve been a Packers' wet dream—too bad.

That leaves Khalil Mack, the lone wolf still howling. At 34, he’s no spring chicken, but 23 sacks over two years say he’s still got fangs.

Plus, he’s a brick wall against the run. A two-year deal would be the sweet spot—instant chaos on all three downs, no long-term baggage. Sign him, and quarterbacks start sleeping with the lights on.