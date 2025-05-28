Packers Franchise Player Has Zero Excuses Left as 2025 Prep Begins

It’s no exaggeration to say the Green Bay Packers’ 2025 season rides on the right arm of Jordan Love. The franchise quarterback is no longer in the “potential” phase—it’s time to produce.

As Organized Team Activities (OTAs) kick off this week, all eyes in Titletown will be locked on Love.

When the Packers traded away Aaron Rodgers in the 2023 offseason, they didn’t just turn the page—they handed Jordan Love the pen and told him to write the next chapter. And in that first season, he didn’t disappoint. Love started all 17 games, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions.

He led Green Bay to the postseason and, more importantly, saved his best ball for last. The Packers steamrolled the Cowboys in the Wild Card round and came within a few plays of upsetting the 49ers in the Divisional round.

The arrow was pointing straight up. The coaching staff was encouraged by his poise. He had every key weapon returning. The front office brought in Josh Jacobs to support the ground game. The team didn’t just believe in Love—they doubled down.

Jordan Love Created a New Standard for Himself (And He Hasn’t Lived up to It)

The result was a four-year, $220 million contract that made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL on a per-year basis. But with great money comes great expectations.

Unfortunately, Love's 2024 campaign didn’t justify the price tag.

In 15 games, he completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions—decent numbers on paper, but the tape told a more frustrating story. Head-scratching throws, misreads, and moments of tunnel vision raised legitimate concerns. He wasn’t awful, but he was just okay. And at nearly $30 million against the cap, “okay” doesn’t cut it.

I'd be remiss if I didn't mention his injuries. He got hurt on one of the final plays in Week 1, missed the next two games, and clearly returned while still hobbled. This limited his mobility and negatively affected his play.

Still, the Packers aren’t paying for potential anymore—they’re paying for production. Love can’t afford to be a JAG (Just Another Guy). He has to be the guy.

Green Bay’s OTAs began May 27, with additional sessions set for May 28, May 30, June 2–3, and June 5. These workouts, though non-contact, include 7-on-7, 9-on-9, and full 11-on-11 team drills. Mandatory minicamp follows from June 10–12, and while it’s still early in the offseason, this is where quarterbacks start laying the foundation for a successful year.

Yes, progress isn't always linear. Love is just 26 years old and has only two seasons as a starter under his belt. There’s room for growth, and he’s earned a sliver of patience.

But make no mistake: the honeymoon is over. Love is now the face of the franchise, the highest-paid player on the roster, and the heartbeat of the offense. He’s got the weapons, the experience, the paycheck—and now, no excuses.

If he doesn’t take a leap this season, it won’t just be his legacy that takes a hit. The belief the fanbase has placed in the Love era might start to run cold—and fast.

