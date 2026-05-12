Packers finally part ways with Rich Bisaccia's most stubborn mistake

The Green Bay Packers released kicker Brandon McManus on Friday in a move ESPN's Adam Schefter indicated was influenced by the team drafting the Florida Gators' Trey Smack in the 2026 NFL draft. Per Schefter, "After drafting Florida kicker Trey Smack in the sixth round last month, the Packers released veteran kicker Brandon McManus today, per source."

With the move, Green Bay has moved on from what would've been a lasting memory of fired former special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia's tenure. McManus, despite ranking No. 43 out of 43 eligible kickers (-5.3696 KVA) in FanSided's Kick Value Added metrics, which measure how much value a kicker actually adds (or costs) relative to league expectations from the same distances across the field, remained the starter through their postseason loss to the Chicago Bears, even though there were opportunities to pull the plug sooner. Not to mention, this is despite Lucas Havrisik going 4-of-4 on field goals, including a 61-yarder, and 6-of-6 on extra points, during his brief stint filling in for an injured McManus. Havrisik was right there in the NFC Wild Card Round, but Bisaccia kept going to McManus despite clearly shaken confidence.

McManus had a strong end to the season after returning, going 13-of-13 and 16-of-16 on FGs and XPs. There wasn't a reason to worry until Bisaccia's stubbornness in giving McManus every chance lasted up til the very end. As we saw, the very end was particularly brutal, and it really didn't have to be. McManus missed two field goals and an extra point during the shocking, come-from-behind 31-27 loss.

Brian Gutekunst should've made obvious Brandon McManus decision sooner

It was strange to see McManus survive until March to get his $1 million roster bonus. It's even stranger to a degree that he's just now getting the axe, considering Smack was drafted over two weeks ago at this point.

It's better late than never, but there was a clear window to make this decision, and Brian Gutekunst sat on it until, and even months after, it cost the team monetarily. Ahead of a make-or-break year for the current regime, one would think that wasn't his best play.

Regardless, Green Bay has finally figured out that there's no going back from McManus' efforts at Soldier Field back in January. It was a sad end for McManus, who was 20-of-21 on field goals during the 2024 season and was once a key piece in the Packers' ascent.

It was the only way forward for both parties, though. Everyone will almost assuredly be better off now.