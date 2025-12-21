Packers' Fatal Flaw Has Resurfaced After Micah Parsons' Injury

When the Green Bay Packers decided to trade for Micah Parsons in August, it was a seismic move that changed the trajectory of their season. The Packers were a good team a year ago, finishing 11-6 and earning a trip to the playoffs, but Parsons made them a great team, giving defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley a defense that could not only pressure the quarterback but take him to the ground.

Parsons’s torn ACL was another moment that created a ripple effect in the Packers' defense, and the result was a team that reverted to its 2024 form in Saturday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears. Many knew the All-Pro’s absence would be a step back for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, but it also showed up at the worst possible time, which may have cost Green Bay a shot at a division title.

Life Without Micah Parsons Is Hitting the Packers Fast

Parsons wasn’t at Soldier Field as he recently underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL, but his fingerprints were all over Saturday’s game. The Packers Wire’s Zach Kruse noted that the Packers had pressured Caleb Williams on 18-of-38 dropbacks (47.4%) in the overtime loss, according to Pro Football Focus, and the Packers were able to generate all kinds of hurries with Rashan Gary logging five and Lukas Van Ness logging three.

While the pressure numbers were good, Kruse also noted that Williams was outstanding when there was a Packer in his face, completing eight passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns under pressure. Another issue was that Green Bay never got home, failing to record a sack for the second straight game, which altered Hafley’s playcalling.

The effects came up when the Packers couldn’t afford it on Saturday night. With the Packers holding onto a 16-9 lead, Hafley brought a zero blitz on a 4th and 4 from the Green Bay six-yard line, knowing his pass rush couldn’t get home on its own accord. A miscommunication between Nate Hobbs and Keisean Nixon left Jahdae Walker wide open in the back of the end zone for a game-tying touchdown with 24 seconds left in regulation, and Chicago eventually went on to win the game in overtime.

Even when they weren’t aggressive, the Packers’ front seven couldn’t impact the game without Parsons. The 46-yard touchdown pass from Williams to D.J. Moore in overtime was another example. The pass rush couldn’t get home, and Williams had the time to fire downfield for the game-winning score.

This was the reason why the Packers traded for Parsons in the first place. According to Pro Football Reference, the Packers ranked 10th with 45 sacks last season but their 22.1% pressure rate ranked 16th. The Packers’ pressure rate climbed modestly to 23.6% this season but their 33 sacks is tied for 15th, signaling an issue with finishing plays.

Parsons ran cover for this, generating 12.5 sacks in his first 14 games before getting hurt. Even when he couldn’t get to the quarterback, it was quality pressure that altered the play, helping his teammates inflate their numbers and make plays on the back end.

In a lot of ways, Parsons was the straw that stirred the drink, and the Packers may be regressing to their 2024 form without him. While that season had its success, it also came up short of where fans wanted it to go, which could be the same fate that awaits this year’s team as they try to make up for his loss.

