Packers fans will love suggested trade that adds Micah Parsons insurance

The Green Bay Packers have taken an interesting path replacing the early-season production of Micah Parsons. The star edge rusher is expected to miss the first half of the season and yet Green Bay opted not to make an addition of note throughout the 2026 offseason. Not only did the franchise opt not to add to the position, they parted ways with Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare thinning a group that was already facing productivity questions.

With this in mind, fans will love a recent trade proposal from Bleacher Report that has the Arizona Cardinals trading away Josh Sweat for a day two pick. It is the perfect insurance behind Parsons, and takes a lot of pressure off Lukas Van Ness to carry the unit in the first months of the season.

Green Bay would go from one of the league's most questionable pass rushing units, to having an argument as to having the best starting duo in the league. Sweat for a day two pick should be a deal the Green Bay roster welcomes and would take away the biggest remaining defensive question.

The Packers would start the season with Sweat as the primary pass rusher and Van Ness expected to be the second starting edge rusher. Once Parsons returns you slide Van Ness into a rotational role and have a group that is complete and gives you a great chance to take back control of the NFC North after Chicago's 2025 division win.

Packers Have Obvious Trade Target to Fix Biggest Defensive Concern

Whether or not Sweat is actually on the trade market has been debated throughout the offseason with conflicting rumors emerging. No matter the truth, there is no debating that the Packers are entering a season badly needing to explore all pass rushing upgrades while the Arizona Cardinals appear poised to spend a season competing for nothing of note.

Trading away veteran pieces for future flexibility and draft selections makes a great deal of sense. It would solve Green Bay's biggest defensive problem and offer the Cardinals the hope of future day two picks.

It is at least worth exploring over the next weeks as training camp and preseason truly get underway. If Arizona is willing to part ways with Sweat it should be the Packers are the front of the line to get a deal done. One that would give Green Bay another defensive building block and a chance once Parsons is healthy to have the league's most producitve pass-rushing duo.