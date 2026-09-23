The Green Bay Packers are clearly unhappy with the state of the run game and much of the responsibility lies on the shoulders of MarShawn Lloyd. Fans have long been excited about hte playmaekr with the consistent knock being the rusher couldn't stay healthy and remaining a hypothetical contributor who simply showed flashes. Two games in and this is no longer the case as Lloyd has been healthy and offered 57 rushing yards combined and an underwhelming 3.0 yards a carry to go along with a fumble.

Lloyd's explosive ability simply isn't tranlating as Packer fans expected and making the absence of Josh Jacobs incredibly glaring. Green Bay was expected to put a lot on the shoulders of Jordan Love, with the idea the passing game would fuel the offense. However, there has to be some level of balance to prevent pass rushers from completly disrespecting Green Bay's offense.

It is fair to begin to look around the league and consider what trade fits might be potential Packer targets. Jacobs was already showing signs of regressing last season and is dealing with an alarming legal situation that lacks any clarity, the Packers shouldn't continue to wait out the situation but be active in attempting to find a more consistent answer.

Lloyd simply doesn't appear to have the trust of LaFleur and is being used as sparingly as possible based on the poor results. Chris Brooks has similarly underwhelming offering 40 rushing yards on 11 carries through two games this season. No question, the Packers need to begin searching for a more consistent answer.

Packers Cannot Continue to be Patient as MarShawn Lloyd Continues to Fumble Starting Opportunity

Green Bay shouldn't have a difficult time finding an upgrade based on the incredibly limited production. Even if this means adding a veteran free agent until closer to the trade deadline there has to be some notable effort made to improve. Love's ability to run the offense is unquestionably elite, but you cannot ask this level of production when Lloyd has been so unreliable.

It will be interesting to watch how the Packers navigate the situation and how quickly they become willing to make a move. Lloyd is facing an Atlanta defense on Thursday coming off getting completely bullied by the Carolina Panthers in the trenches, if the rusher cannot find a way to produce against this team it is officially desperation time.

The Packers remain a clear NFC contender as long as Love is healthy, but there needs to be a bit more balance to give realistic hopes of a meaningful run.