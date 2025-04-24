Packers Fans Publicly Humiliate Bears at NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field are playing host to the 2025 NFL Draft this weekend as thousands of fans flock to Wisconsin in order to be part of the festivities.

While the Packers and Chicago Bears won't meet on the gridiron until much later this year, Green Bay fans sent one of the first jabs of the season on Thursday, as the crowd in attendance joined voices to collectively let the Bears know exactly what they think of them.

As you can see from the video clip below, courtesy of ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, the message from those in Green Bay to their NFC North rivals in Chicago was quite clear.

Crowd chanting non stop “Bears still suck” pic.twitter.com/6y4Ets8QGT — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 24, 2025

When you take into account how one-sided this rivalry has been of late, the Packers have won all but four of their matchups with the Bears going back to 2011, Green Bay fans have every right to feel as though Chicago is, for lack of a better term, inferior to them on the field.

With the historic Lambeau Field serving as the backdrop for this year's draft, it seems safe to say that this will only be the first of many chants taking shots at the Bears, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings, respectively, from the Packers fans in attendance in Green Bay.

Green Bay will have to wait until the No. 23 overall pick to make its first selection on Thursday night. So, it seems safe to say that if Packers fans are already this fired up for the NFL Draft to open, hours before the Tennessee Titans will make the first overall pick.

The cheeseheads' known ferocity for their team could end up making this one of the more memorable on-location drafts that the league has seen since adopting changing locales for the annual event.

