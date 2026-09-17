Packers fans must cover their eyes for last week of Love and Williams comparisons

The Green Bay Packers were continually frustrated throughout the summer and leading into the start of the season by the conversation around division rival Caleb Williams. Comparisons to Jordan Love and rankings that left a clear level of frustration that the less accomplished quarterback in Williams was being elevated over the Green Bay franchise star. A big piece of this was a playoff loss to the Bears where Love had the better numbers, but was unable to make a play when the Packers needed it most.

Williams performed in the clutch while the Packers signal caller put up the overall better game. Week 1 was a repeat of this storyline with almost the exact same story repeating itself as the Packers fell to the Vikings suffering a late game collapse. For the Bears, their quarterback put up lesser numbers, but there is no way around the fact that Williams kept Chicago in the game when it seemed the division rival was falling out of control.

Love's numbers being better aren't going to offset the fact the quarterback comparison yet again falls in the favor of the player delivering in the clutch. This is where Green Bay fans will be quick to point out the superior run game that Chicago offered its quarterback as well as a wealth of targets that clearly aren't rostered by the Packers.

Regardless, in a league that thrives on overreactions Green Bay has had to endure no shortage of takes comparing the two quarterbacks in the favor of the hated rival. It is maddening with the past accomplishments of Love and lack of context rarely being factored in.

Packers Can Only Hope that Week 1 Quarterback Comparison Isn't a Sign of Things to Come

Love is going to need to outplay Williams in both of their matchups this season to end this debate and allow Packer fans to defend what they believe is a clear answer. Green Bay has every reason for frustration with the performance of the last two games and having their quarterback being compared to a hated rival is only furthering this frustration.

It will be interesting to watch how the Packers respond, not to the quarterback debate but being put instantly under pressure. Having the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons as your next two scheduled games unquestionably helps push the season back in the right direction.

No question, Packer fans are now dealing with an argument that isn't going to go away easily. Defending Love was already needed based on league coverage, the debate between the two quarterbacks has only furthered this for a frustrated fanbase.