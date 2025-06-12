Packers Failure Cut by International Football Team After Struggles

For over a decade, the Green Bay Packers had one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL. Mason Crosby. In 17 NFL seasons, Crosby connected on less than 80% of his field goals eight times. Unfortunately, the 2022 season was the final straw for the then 39-year-old as he only hit 71.4% of his field goals.

After releasing Crosby, Green Bay cycled through two different kickers before signing Brandon McManus. One of those kickers was former NC State kicker Brayden Narveson. Narveson began last season as the Packers' starting kicker, but his struggles led to his release

That said, the 25-year-old found his way into the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Elks on their preseason roster in 2025. However, his run with the Elks didn't last long as he has already been cut.

Former Packers Kicker Brayden Narveson Already Cut by CFL Team

Narveson joined Edmonton on May 28. between the Elks' first and second preseason games. Be that as it may, he didn't kick in their final preseason game on May 30. The following day, Narverson was part of the Elks' final roster cuts, putting an end to his CFL run at least for now.

During his six games with Green Bay, Narveson missed at least one kick in four of his six starts. As a result, he finished his tenure with the Packers, making 70% (12/17) of his field goals.

Narveson's worst performance came in the Packers' Week 4 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. During that game, he missed two field goals in the first half. Green Bay ended up losing the game 31-29.

Given his struggles with the Green Bay, Packers fans shouldn't be surprised Narveson was unable to stick with the Elks. Nevertheless, with McManus locked in place as the starter, Packers fans won't need to worry about the kicking game in 2025.

