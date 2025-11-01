Packers Facing Difficult Roster Decision Entering Week 9 Matchup

The Green Bay Packers have dealt with injuries to their defensive front throughout the 2025 campaign, and that has forced the coaching staff to get creative when it comes to putting together the best possible 53-man roster they can every Sunday.

One player who has been sidelined for the last two weeks, recent first-round pick Lukas Van Ness, will be out of the lineup again this weekend when Green Bay faces the Carolina Panthers, as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury. With Van Ness unable to go, the Packers have once again turned to Arron Mosby as the practice squad defender was elevated to the active roster.

With Van Ness not able to practice this past week, Mosby is being leaned on yet again as the Packers elevated him for the third consecutive game. That leaves Brian Gutekunst with a difficult decision to make, no matter how Sunday's game plays out.

Arron Mosby's Time with Packers Officially on the Clock

The Packers will either have to sign Mosby to the active roster or release him following Sunday's matchup against the Panthers. Per the NFL's rules, players on the practice squad can only be elevated to the active roster three times during a single season. Should they release him, he would have to clear waivers before Green Bay could sign him to the practice squad again.

With Van Ness still not being able to participate in any portion of practice, there is no guarantee that he will be ready to go for Week 10. It doesn't help the Packers' cause that Green Bay is scheduled to face a much tougher obstacle next weekend when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite Philadelphia's issues this season, they have the talent to make things difficult on the Packers.

From a roster-building standpoint alone, keeping Mosby on the active roster from this point forward would only take up a spot that could be used in another manner. Van Ness should be back on the field sooner rather than later; that in and of itself should be enough reason to thank Mosby for his contributions to the franchise and send him on his way following Sunday's matchup at Lambeau Field.

This season, Mosby has one total tackle in two games played. During the 2024 campaign, he saw action in 16 contests for Green Bay and contributed 12 total tackles and half of a QB sack to the team's defensive efforts. His only other NFL experience came with Green Bay's opponent this Sunday as the former Fresno State standout began his professional career with Carolina and recorded one tackle in three games played during the 2022 season.

If Sunday's game against the Panthers is his final hurrah in a Packers uniform, hopefully Mosby goes out with a bang and helps lift Green Bay to a victory. Whatever comes for the defensive end after that is outside of his control.

