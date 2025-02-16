Packers FA Target Makes Big Change Green Bay Fans Will Love
The Green Bay Packers are officially in offseason mode, leaving general manager Brian Gutekunst looking to do what he can to upgrade his roster this offseason. Although multiple areas must be addressed in the coming months, adding to the secondary is one of the Packers' top priorities.
After all, cornerback Jaire Alexander is a potential cut candidate while three other CBs — including Eric Stokes — will become free agents next month. In other words, the Packers are in the market to sign a ballhawk or two once free agency begins.
Fortunately, one of their potential targets just announced a career decision that Packers fans will love.
Packers News: Asante Samuel Jr Joins Jordan Love's Agency
On Saturday, Locked on Packers' Peter Bukowski reported that Los Angeles Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. — who will be a free agent on March 12 — has switched agents and will now be represented by "Athletes First."
The Southern California-based agency has had ties to Green Bay throughout the years, which includes current client and starting quarterback Jordan Love. Perhaps Samuel's career change stems from the Packers franchise signal-caller trying to convince the 25-year-old CB to come to America's Dairyland.
The Packers need to upgrade their CB room this offseason and signing Samuel brings them a step closer to achieving that goal.
The former Florida State Seminole has been one of the NFL's better cornerbacks since he was drafted 47th overall by the Chargers in 2021. The son of a two-time Super Bowl Champion, Samuel gave fans a glimpse of his potential when he finished the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Pro Football Focus coverage grades of 76.1 and 75.6, respectively.
Unfortunately, the 5-foot-10 defensive back failed to successfully build off those performances last season. Samuel suffered a season-ending shoulder injury early in the 2024 campaign, limiting him to just 11 solo tackles and a pair of broken-up passes in four appearances.
While nearly missing a full season wasn't ideal, it was necessary for his recovery. The Athletic's Daniel Popper confirmed last month that Samuel is feeling "better" and should "be ready for the start of offseason programs."
According to Spotrac, Samuel's projected market value sits at $11.5 million annually — significantly more than his career earnings so far ($8.9 million). Having said that, he'll be worth every penny if his shoulder issue is truly behind him and he remains healthy going forward.
The Packers have over $44.5 million to spend in the 2025 offseason, giving them more than enough space to give Samuel a respectable offer. GM Gutekunst can't afford to ignore the secondary and signing the ex-2021 second-rounder would give Green Bay a playmaking CB it could rely on for years to come.
The Packers can officially start talking to Samuel when the NFL tampering period begins on Monday, March 10.