Packers Exec Already Potentially Leaving One Day After Loss to Eagles
By Joe Summers
The Packers' season is officially over after a disappointing Wild Card loss to the Eagles and it's now time for the organization to start making plans for the 2025 campaign.
Turnover is a natural part of the NFL and one important executive could soon be on his way out of Green Bay. Jon-Eric Sullivan, who serves as the vice president of player personnel, is reportedly interviewing with the Tennessee Titans on Monday for the franchise's vacant general manager position.
Sullivan has been with the Packers since 2003, starting as a training camp intern before becoming a scout and working his way up. Considering how much experience he has, losing Sullivan would represent a major blow to the front office.
Packers Executive Jon-Eric Sullivan Interviewing for Titans GM Job
While there's plenty of credit to go around, Sullivan has had a large role in shaping this roster. Green Bay is one of the youngest teams in the NFL with a bright future and Sullivan has done an excellent job of identifying talent.
It makes sense that he's under consideration for the Tennessee job. He worked with Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker with the Packers and seems deserving of an opportunity to run a team. Sullivan has been in his current role since 2022 though has had his hand in many personnel decisions over the last decade.
He'll be the final of 10 virtual interviews that Tennessee planned. After this first round, the Titans' brass will trim down their list of candidates before conducting second interviews next week. The Packers obviously hoped they'd still be playing at this point, yet there's no time to rest with the offseason already underway.
Green Bay will have the 24th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and should have ample cap space to make some noise in free agency. Hopefully, this Wild Card loss was merely a blip in the radar and won't become the norm.
If Sullivan winds up landing the Titans gig, he'll be difficult to replace though this organization has a strong foundation in place with plenty of talented executives who could step into the vacated role.
