Packers' Emotions Running High Before Bears Game Could Bite GB

The Green Bay Packers have made it clear they haven't forgotten what happened to quarterback Jordan Love the last time they were matched up against the Chicago Bears.

The franchise QB took a shot to the head from Bears defender Austin Booker in Week 16 and was lost for the rest of the regular season. Booker's dirty hit seems to have motivated the Packers dangerously, with an NFC Wild Card matchup against the Bears now carrying far more juice than already expected. This was pointed out by star running back Josh Jacobs, who commented on the situation via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

"I know a lot of guys took that hit that he took a little personal. So I'm not saying we gon' go out there and play dirty or nothing like that, but we definitely gonna defend our brother." Josh Jacobs, Packers RB

Jacobs wasn't the only Packer commenting on the situation, with wideout Christian Watson adding (h/t @EzeirCameron), “We have a chance to end the Bears season, that means a lot.” This feeling was furthered by cornerback Keisean Nixon, who put it simply that “I didn’t want anybody but the Bears” in the playoffs.

While no one can blame the Packers for wanting revenge, this is a dangerous path to travel. The playoffs are stressful enough and demand every ounce of focus and intensity; there doesn't need to be a wildcard added in that could create additional penalties or mistakes in an already heated rivalry.

Packers Can't Let Hunt for Revenge Jeopardize Their Playoff Run

Already, Nixon is noted for his tendency to engage in after-the-whistle jawing or making mistakes. This was on display in Week 18 when the defender got into it with Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy and drew a flag that wasn't needed. In what was a meaningless game for the Packers with one of the most underwhelming quarterbacks in the game, Nixon had zero issue stirring up problems. The Packers can't afford a similar incident in a must-win postseason contest.

Considering how vocal the Packer players have been about revenge, the officials might be more eager to blow their whistles this weekend. This is especially the case with Adrian Hill's crew refereeing the game. Hill is known for his high number of calls and averages 17.9 total flags each game, which was the second-most in the NFL this regular season.

Defending Love should've been done in Week 16 if the Packers felt the need to come to the aid of their quarterback. Now, focusing on this is only a distraction, with the bigger picture of Green Bay's franchise direction and playoff legacy being the focus. The playoffs introduce enough pressure and concern of their own. There simply isn't a reason to throw Love's injury into the mix as a possible distraction or setting up players to play too emotionally.

This is a concern for Packer fans who are already worried about an injury-riddled roster that limped into the playoffs with nine wins. Head coach Matt LaFleur and Love both need to step in and make sure the messaging is consistent that the focus can't be on revenge and become a distraction, but on getting the job done.

