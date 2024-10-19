Packers Elevate Former Texan to Active Roster Ahead of Week 7 Clash vs. Houston
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are preparing for their big clash against the Houston Texans in Week 7. The Texans, sitting at 5-1 atop the AFC South, have looked like the Chiefs' biggest challengers to make the Super Bowl. Fortunately for Green Bay, however, they will be missing key starters on Sunday, making the job of the Packers offense slightly easier.
The Packers are close to fully healthy on the offensive end with the exceptions of TE Luke Musgrave and RB MarShawn Lloyd. Therefore, the Packers only made one roster move ahead of the game day. That move was to elevate fullback Andrew Beck for the third time this season, exhausting his practice squad elevations for the rest of the season, per Packers insider Wes Hodkiewicz.
Packers News: Green Bay Elevates FB Andrew Beck for Week 7
Beck played in Week 5 and 6 matchups for the Packers, appearing in 10 offensive and 10 special teams snaps. He had one target but wasn't able to reel it in.
Before joining the Packers practice squad, Beck spent the last year with the Texans. He had the most productive season of his career in Houston, scoring two rushing and one receiving touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for an 85-yard touchdown against the Jaguars.
Now, the 28-year-old versatile playmaker has a chance to prove himself against his former team. He will continue to get limited snaps on offense and special teams but it may be the last chance for him to make his case to be a member of the 53-man squad for the rest of the year.