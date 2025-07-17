Packers' Edge Rusher Most Likely to Be Cut for Camp Standout

If the Green Bay Packers’ defense wants to go from good to great, they’ve got to solve their pass rush problem—fast.

Year 1 under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was a step in the right direction. Brought in from Boston College after expressing frustration with the direction of the college game, Hafley came to Green Bay to get back to just coaching football. And that’s exactly what he did.

After three underwhelming seasons with Joe Barry at the helm, the Packers moved on. Hafley took over and immediately raised the defense’s floor.

The results spoke for themselves: the unit jumped from 17th to 5th in total yards allowed and from 10th to 6th in points allowed. The run defense also turned a corner, ranking third in yards allowed per carry.

But if there’s one area that still needs work, it’s the pass rush.

Hafley had to manufacture pressure too often last year. His front four didn’t get home nearly enough, forcing him to lean on exotic blitzes. Green Bay is hoping that changes in 2025.

They made a move by firing their defensive line coach and are banking on a healthier season from Devonte Wyatt, Kenny Clark, and Lukas Van Ness—all of whom were banged up last year. Still, the Packers know they need more juice off the edge, and they’ll be looking down the depth chart for help.

That's where Brenton Cox comes into the equation.

Brenton Cox May Make Kingsley Enagbare Expendable at Packers Training Camp

Cox has been a training camp standout two years in a row. After off-field concerns tanked his draft stock in 2023, he signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent. Since then, he’s been grinding to prove he belongs—and he's starting to turn heads.

He was inactive for the first nine weeks of last season, but dressed for the next eight and made the most of it. In just seven games (he missed Week 18), Cox logged four sacks, 12 tackles, and seven quarterback hits. He flashed real upside and now looks ready to take the next step.

Right now, Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness are locked in as the starting edge rushers. Kingsley Enagbare sits just behind them on the depth chart, but Cox could make a serious run at leapfrogging him. And if he continues to show out this summer—like he has the past two camps—it could put Enagbare’s roster spot in real jeopardy.

Enagbare is set to earn $3.4 million. Cutting him would open up that money for 2026 if the Packers don’t spend it this year. That’s not an insignificant amount for a rotational player.

Cox is hot on his heels. If he delivers another strong camp, the Packers might have a tough—but obvious—decision to make. Enagbare’s officially on notice.

