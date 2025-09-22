Packers Draft Mistake Sticking Out Like a Sore Thumb 3 Weeks In

After a subpar rookie season with the Green Bay Packers, not much has gone right for second-year offensive lineman Jordan Morgan three games into the 2025 campaign. His performance during Green Bay's stunning Week 3 loss to the lowly Cleveland Browns did nothing to change that narrative, and the fan base is taking notice.

As poorly as things went for the 2024 first-round pick in Sunday's loss, Morgan finished with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 40.7, which was good enough for second-worst among the Packers' offensive players. Among his many mistakes, the biggest from Morgan came on Green Bay's attempt at the go-ahead field goal in the final minute of regulation.

Packers Bust Jordan Morgan Made Costly Mistake on Blocked FG Attempt

As one eagle-eyed fan on social media noticed, it was Morgan who was blown up off the line of scrimmage by Browns lineman Shelby Harris on the Brandon McManus attempt, which was blocked. Harris ultimately got his hand on the ball after pushing Morgan off the line, and the rest is history as Cleveland gained possession, moved down the field enough to get a look at a 55-yard field goal that went through the uprights as time expired.

The offensive line as a whole was rather porous against Cleveland's defense; the worst-graded offensive players on Green Bay's roster, per PFF, all came from the O-line. Morgan's effort was noticeably bad, though. Beyond the issues he and the rest of the offensive line had giving Jordan Love time to distribute the ball, Morgan was called for three penalties.

That is about as inexcusable a performance as an offensive line unit could have in a single game. With that being said, though, there is no reason for Morgan, his colleagues along the offensive line, or any other member of Green Bay's roster to dwell on this particular loss any longer than they already have.

Instead, this should be looked at as a learning opportunity that can help the Packers get the train on the right track moving forward. The upcoming stretch of games against the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina Panthers offers winnable matchups in which Green Bay should be favored.

For that hot streak to begin, though, the Packers will need a better effort from Morgan and the rest of the offensive line. Allowing Love to be sacked five times, while also providing very little push to get the running game going, will not be a recipe for success in the NFL, no matter who the opponent is.

