Packers Draft Bust Will Not Be Missed by Green Bay Fans After Offseason Departure

The Green Bay Packers haven't made a bunch of moves this offseason. Their two big splashes in free agency came with Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs.

They are looking to build this roster through the draft and develop the talent they have on the team. At the same time, the Packers have seen multiple players leave town in free agency and one of those guys is CB Eric Stokes. He signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with the Las Vegas Raiders.

And fans won't miss him after four disappointing seasons with the Packers. Stokes was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft to become a staple in their secondary but that didn't come to fruition.

In his rookie season, Stokes came out balling, logging 55 total tackles, 14 pass deflections, and one interception. But things went off the rails quickly after. In 2022, he suffered a Lisfranc fracture that forced him to miss eight games. In the following campaign, Stokes missed 14 games due to hamstring injuries.

He fought his way back onto the field in 2024 but he didn't produce much in that campaign. Despite suiting up in 17 games (7 starts), he posted 41 total tackles but failed to record a single pass deflection or interception. According to PFF, he had a 61.3 overall grade (112th among 222 graded cornerbacks) and a 62.4 coverage grade (94th among 222 graded cornerbacks).

In coverage, he had a 96.7 passer rating allowed, with 9.9 yards allowed per reception.

The biggest thing a player can do for a football team is to be available. Stokes wasn't able to do that on a consistent level and when he did play, he wasn't productive.

Green Bay already has a huge decision to make regarding Jaire Alexander's future with the team so with Stokes out of the picture, they put a close to that chapter. The Georgia product only had one productive season with the Packers so fans will barely miss seeing No. 21 trot out there.

