Packers' DK Metcalf Trade Dream Just Became More Likely After Latest News

The Green Bay Packers are getting set for NFL free agency this week. The Packers hope to make a splash to improve a roster close to competing for a Super Bowl, but still has some key holes that need to be addressed.

Finding a true No. 1 wide receiver is near the top of the priority list, especially given the number of quality supporting wideouts they already have. Rumors have been circulating around Seattle Seahawks standout DK Metcalf, who requested a trade amid a series of moves suggesting a new era in that organization.

Originally, the Seahawks were reportedly seeking a first and third-round pick in a potential Metcalf deal. New reports, however, suggest Seattle is lowering that steep asking price.

The Seahawks’ asking price for WR DK Metcalf has lowered, per sources.



Seattle would be open to a return centered around a second-round pick for the two-time Pro Bowl receiver.



Metcalf ideally wants to play in a warm weather climate and is looking to make $30m per year. pic.twitter.com/NOADzeSB52 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2025

Seahawks Lower WR DK Metcalf Asking Price in Potential Trade

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Seattle is now open to a return centered around a second-round pick in exchange for Metcalf's services. The 27-year-old former All-Pro is looking for an annual salary in the neighborhood of $30 million and prefers to play in a warm climate.

That last part could obviously be an issue for the Packers, as Green Bay isn't exactly Los Angeles or Miami, but it's unclear whether Metcalf would be unwilling to play in cold weather. It's hard to see a better fit from a pure football perspective, so perhaps the chance to be the missing piece for a true contender could be enough of a motivating factor.

The Packers could trade their second-round pick (No. 54) to get Metcalf. Jordan Love's production stagnated last season, thanks in large part to poor receiver play and Metcalf is an established star hungry to compete. He's notched at least 900 receiving yards every year of his career, eclipsing 1,000 three times in six seasons.

Since free agency is about to begin, expect trade talks to ramp up. After releasing Tyler Lockett and trading Geno Smith, the Seahawks are motivated to get a deal done sooner than later. Hopefully, the Packers can take advantage of Seattle's newfound desperation.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: