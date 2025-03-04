Packers Dealt Bad News on Efforts to Trade Big-Name Veteran

The Green Bay Packers understand this offseason is critical. After ending the 2023 season with high hopes, the Packers weren't able to improve on it during the 2024 season.

A reason for that was that cornerback Jaire Alexander was unavailable for most of the season due to a knee injury. Last week, it was revealed that the Packers have started taking calls on Alexander, but they were handed some bad news on the trade front.

In a column written by FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, many people around the league believe the Packers will ultimately release Alexander.

Schultz wrote, "Meanwhile, two-time All-Pro Jaire Alexander is available via trade, although most executives believe the Packers will ultimately release him."

New “NFL Confidential” column for @NFLonFOX — breaking down the latest buzz I’m hearing, including insights on this year’s QB and RB draft class, plus the two position groups on 🔥🔥 heading into free agency next week.https://t.co/H9ExrTAzmG — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 4, 2025

Packers Rumors: Jaire Alexander Likely to Be Released

This isn't the kind of news Packers fans want to hear. Green Bay handed Alexander a four-year, $84 million extension in 2022, but he's failed to stay healthy. The Louisville product has missed time over the past four seasons due to knee, back, and shoulder injuries.

He hasn't played more than seven games during the 2021, 2023, and 2024 campaigns. Alexander still has two years left on his deal ($25.4 million in 2025 & $27.8 million in 2026). That's a hefty price to pay on top of dishing out trade compensation. Teams don't seem comfortable doing that type of deal for a player who hasn't been available recently.

That can force Green Bay's hand and make them release Alexander. While things can certainly change in the coming days, the fact that most executives around the league think Alexander will get released isn't ideal.

Teams were in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine last week, which is a place where many deals can get hammered out. This notion, coming out after the combine, paints a clear picture of how Alexander is viewed around the league.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: